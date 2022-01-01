Cincinnati Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati
More about Cantina Agave
Cantina Agave
4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$9.00
Corn chips loaded with refried beans + garlic crema + crema fresca + dried chile mayonaisse + cotija cheese + onion & cilantro
|Gorditas
|$8.00
two fried corn gorditas with cheese + choice of birria, papa or carnitas en salsa verde. Topped with our dried chile garlic crema.
|Guacamole
|$7.00
Guacamole with tomato + white onion + jalapeños + cilantro + lime served with corn chips
More about Mazunte
Mazunte
5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Mixed Tacos
|$11.00
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
|Queso Fundido (GF) (V)
|$4.95
(Chips included)
|Enchiladas (GF) (V)
|$11.25
(3 per order) chicken, chorizo, pork OR veggies served “verde” (green) OR “coloradito” (red) with queso Oaxaca, fresh spinach, pickled red onion, crema, queso fresco
More about Mazunte Centro
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$8.25
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
|Chips & Guacamole (GF) (V)
|$6.00
Comes with 5-pack of chips and 6 oz. of guacamole
|Barbacoa Tacos (GF)
|$11.25
(SLOW-ROASTED BEEF)
Served with avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
More about Mesa Loca
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Mesa Loca
2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
|Mesa Margarita
|$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
|ELOTE
|$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime
More about Pata Roja Tacos
Pata Roja Tacos
1208 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Arroz Rojo
|$4.00
|Frijoles Charros
|$4.00
|Totopos
|$2.50
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Mexi Bibimbap
|$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
|Mexi Pad Thai
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
|Chipotle Udon Noodles
|$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.
More about Taqueria El Monarca
TACOS
Taqueria El Monarca
11449 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|OG Carnitas Taco
|$3.00
w/ Onion, Cilantro and Lime on a Corn Tortilla (GF)
|OG Al-Pastor Taco
|$2.50
w/ Onion, Cilantro and Lime on a Corn Tortilla (GF)
|Pollo Quesadilla
|$6.99
Queso melted on a flour tortilla w/ your choice of side!
More about Black Dog Grille
Black Dog Grille
4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|Poultry-Geist Chicken Salad Sammy
|$10.00
Peri Peri Chicken Salad + Onion + Iceburg Lettuce + Carrot + Scallion + Maple Dijon Sauce
|Beer Cheese and Chips
|$8.00
Streetside NE IPA Beer Cheese
|I BAGEL TO DIFFER
|$6.00
Bagel + Eggs + Berkshire Bacon + Cheddar + DANK Sauce
More about Mi Tierra Taqueria - Springdale #2
Mi Tierra Taqueria - Springdale #2
401 West Kemper Road, Springdale
More about La Petite Frite
La Petite Frite
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Popular items
|LPF Poutine
|$18.00
Frites topped with Belgian beef stew, Urban Stead cheese curds, roasted garlic aioli and green onions!
|Smoked Salmon
|$16.00
Smoked salmon salad (mayo, capers), red onion, tomato, local greens on Fork and Pie toasted sourdough!
|Belgian Stew "Carbonade"
|$14.00
Beef braised for four hours with Belgian beer, onions, Dijon mustard, brown sugar and spices! Served with local crusty sourdough!