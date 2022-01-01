Cincinnati Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati

Cantina Agave

4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$9.00
Corn chips loaded with refried beans + garlic crema + crema fresca + dried chile mayonaisse + cotija cheese + onion & cilantro
Gorditas$8.00
two fried corn gorditas with cheese + choice of birria, papa or carnitas en salsa verde. Topped with our dried chile garlic crema.
Guacamole$7.00
Guacamole with tomato + white onion + jalapeños + cilantro + lime served with corn chips
More about Cantina Agave
Mazunte

5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mixed Tacos$11.00
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
Queso Fundido (GF) (V)$4.95
(Chips included)
Enchiladas (GF) (V)$11.25
(3 per order) chicken, chorizo, pork OR veggies served “verde” (green) OR “coloradito” (red) with queso Oaxaca, fresh spinach, pickled red onion, crema, queso fresco
More about Mazunte
Mazunte Centro image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margarita$8.25
PLEASE NOTE: Meal purchase required by state of Ohio. NEW! limit 3 per meal
Chips & Guacamole (GF) (V)$6.00
Comes with 5-pack of chips and 6 oz. of guacamole
Barbacoa Tacos (GF)$11.25
(SLOW-ROASTED BEEF)
Served with avocado salsa, red jalapeño salsa, salsa amarilla (GF)
All tacos: on soft corn tortillas with onion & cilantro
More about Mazunte Centro
Mesa Loca image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Mesa Loca

2645 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole$10.00
avocado, serrano chili, lime, cilantro, sea salt with chips
Mesa Margarita$10.00
viva agave! tequila, triple sec, grand gala, agave nectar, fresh squeezed lime
MUST BE 21 TO ORDER
Please no modifiers or substitutions
Must show Valid ID
ELOTE$9.00
charred sweet corn chili tajin, aioli, cotija, lime
More about Mesa Loca
Pata Roja Tacos

1208 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arroz Rojo$4.00
Frijoles Charros$4.00
Totopos$2.50
More about Pata Roja Tacos
Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mexi Bibimbap$14.00
Your choice of protein, kimchi,
black beans, corn, pickle carrots, pickled cabbage, cucumber, kale,
pico de gallo, peppers, onions, and a sunny side up egg, over tomato
rice. Served in hot stone bowl, with a side of Lalo’s spicy sauce.
Gluten free available upon request.
Mexi Pad Thai$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with rice noodles, scrambled egg, onions,
carrots, beansprout, corn, peppers, pico de gallo, cilantro, peanuts and lime
wedge. Gluten free available upon request.
Chipotle Udon Noodles$13.00
Your choice of protein, stirred with udon thick noodles, onions, peppers,
corn, cilantro, chipotle sauce.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Taqueria El Monarca image

TACOS

Taqueria El Monarca

11449 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OG Carnitas Taco$3.00
w/ Onion, Cilantro and Lime on a Corn Tortilla (GF)
OG Al-Pastor Taco$2.50
w/ Onion, Cilantro and Lime on a Corn Tortilla (GF)
Pollo Quesadilla$6.99
Queso melted on a flour tortilla w/ your choice of side!
More about Taqueria El Monarca
Mazunte image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte

6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos Dorados$9.75
(4 per order) rolled and fried crispy with braised chicken, salsa roja (red), avocado salsa, fresh spinach, crema, queso fresco
Caldo de Pollo (GF)$7.75
Mexican chicken soup served with garbanzo beans, rice, cilantro, onion, avocado, red chile flakes and tostadas
Mixed Tacos$11.00
Select any combination of chicken, chorizo, dorados, fish, pork, steak OR veggies
More about Mazunte
Black Dog Grille

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Poultry-Geist Chicken Salad Sammy$10.00
Peri Peri Chicken Salad + Onion + Iceburg Lettuce + Carrot + Scallion + Maple Dijon Sauce
Beer Cheese and Chips$8.00
Streetside NE IPA Beer Cheese
I BAGEL TO DIFFER$6.00
Bagel + Eggs + Berkshire Bacon + Cheddar + DANK Sauce
More about Black Dog Grille
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

195 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (11502 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

3329 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (9376 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Mi Tierra Taqueria - Springdale #2 image

 

Mi Tierra Taqueria - Springdale #2

401 West Kemper Road, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mi Tierra Taqueria - Springdale #2
La Petite Frite

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LPF Poutine$18.00
Frites topped with Belgian beef stew, Urban Stead cheese curds, roasted garlic aioli and green onions!
Smoked Salmon$16.00
Smoked salmon salad (mayo, capers), red onion, tomato, local greens on Fork and Pie toasted sourdough!
Belgian Stew "Carbonade"$14.00
Beef braised for four hours with Belgian beer, onions, Dijon mustard, brown sugar and spices! Served with local crusty sourdough!
More about La Petite Frite
Mi Tierra Taqueria - Sharonville

1770 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mi Tierra Taqueria - Sharonville

