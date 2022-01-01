Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in College Hill

Go
College Hill restaurants
Toast

College Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake

Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$5.95
More about Bacalls Cafe
Kiki image

 

Kiki

5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE (GF)$6.00
W/ WHIP AND BLUEBERRY JAM
ITS GLUTEN FREE!
More about Kiki

Browse other tasty dishes in College Hill

Chili

Caesar Salad

Map

More near College Hill to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston