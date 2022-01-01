Columbia-Tusculum restaurants you'll love

Go
Columbia-Tusculum restaurants
Toast

Columbia-Tusculum's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Scroll right

Must-try Columbia-Tusculum restaurants

Streetside Brewery image

SANDWICHES

Streetside Brewery

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MINDFLAYER OATMEAL CREME COOKIE$18.00
Blended Imperial Pastry Stout w/ Oatmeal Cream Cookies - ABV: 10% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
WE RISE. WE FALL.$18.00
Double New England IPA - ABV: 9.5% (Sold in 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans)
BARREL AGED DOUBLE S'MORES FUN TOGETHER$22.00
Imperial Brown Ale w/ Double Marshmallow, Chocolate, & Graham Cracker - ABV: 13.3% (Sold in 2 Packs of 16oz Cans)
More about Streetside Brewery
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$6.00
Wings 12$20.00
Pork Banh Mi & Fries$11.00
More about Hi-Mark
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Wings$16.95
10 Wings for 16.95
Mardi Gras$16.95
Linguine with a Cajun cream sauce of sherry, garlic, sun dried tomatoes and mushrooms
Add protein: Chicken, Shrimp, Crawfish or Gator… 18.95
Combo of 2… 20.95
Combo of 3… 22.95
Combo of 4… 24.95
Chicken Quesadilla
*All Quesadillas are served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Allyn's Cafe
Emma Wine Bar image

 

Emma Wine Bar

3227 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
El Porron De Lara$17.00
Special natural wine with almost 98% tempranillo Pale violet color, medium aromatic Its mineral, earthy, sandy, sweet spicies, canela vanila, some violet, baked red fruits, banana, with medium fine tannin, a fresh easy drinking and pleasury style.
Bordeaux Box Set$39.99
CINRX Holiday Party$849.00
More about Emma Wine Bar
Black Dog Grille image

 

Black Dog Grille

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Poultry-Geist Chicken Salad Sammy$10.00
Peri Peri Chicken Salad + Onion + Iceburg Lettuce + Carrot + Scallion + Maple Dijon Sauce
Beer Cheese and Chips$8.00
Streetside NE IPA Beer Cheese
I BAGEL TO DIFFER$6.00
Bagel + Eggs + Berkshire Bacon + Cheddar + DANK Sauce
More about Black Dog Grille
Eli's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Eli's BBQ

3313 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (5080 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Cornbread$2.50
More sweet than spicy. Single serving size.
Pork Sandwich$6.50
Hickory smoked and piled high on a toasted bun, topped with Eli's signature BBQ sauce. Cole slaw optional.
Smoked Wings$11.00
Ten smoked chicken wings dusted with Eli's dry rub and served with a side of Eli's Carolina sauce.
More about Eli's BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Columbia-Tusculum

Cornbread

Map

More near Columbia-Tusculum to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston