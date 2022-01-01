Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Columbia-Tusculum

Go
Columbia-Tusculum restaurants
Toast

Columbia-Tusculum restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich & Fries$11.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries$11.00
More about Hi-Mark
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
the best in town, blackened or not blackened
More about Allyn's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia-Tusculum

Chili

Cornbread

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Columbia-Tusculum to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston