Al pastor tacos in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Taco al Pastor
|$3.69
1 Taco of marinated grilled pork on 2 corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
|Al Pastor Taco Salad
|$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
|Chori Taco Al Pastor
|$4.14
1 Taco of marinated grilled pork on 2 corn tortillas topped with mild spicy chorizo and queso OR BUILD YOUR OWN
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$11.50
SPIT-FIRED PORK - (GF) avocado salsa, pineapple salsa, pickled manzano chiles, onions, and cilantro