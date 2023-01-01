Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Al pastor tacos in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Item pic

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco al Pastor$3.69
1 Taco of marinated grilled pork on 2 corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
Al Pastor Taco Salad$8.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
Chori Taco Al Pastor$4.14
1 Taco of marinated grilled pork on 2 corn tortillas topped with mild spicy chorizo and queso OR BUILD YOUR OWN
More about CABO TACO
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Tacos$11.50
SPIT-FIRED PORK - (GF) avocado salsa, pineapple salsa, pickled manzano chiles, onions, and cilantro
More about Mazunte Centro
Consumer pic

 

Black Rose Cafe - 4110 Hamilton Ave

4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$4.50
Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, + Protein
More about Black Rose Cafe - 4110 Hamilton Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Salmon Rolls

Margherita Pizza

Croissants

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Cookies

Street Tacos

Quesadillas

Cappuccino

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (429 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston