Avocado rolls in
Cincinnati
/
Cincinnati
/
Avocado Rolls
Cincinnati restaurants that serve avocado rolls
Mei Japanese Restaurant
8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$6.00
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
E+O Kitchen The Banks - 56 Freedom Way
56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$15.00
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks - 56 Freedom Way
