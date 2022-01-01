Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve avocado salad

Consumer pic

 

Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$9.00
avocado on top of green spring mixed w/soy sc sesame oil dressing
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Luca Bistro

934 Hatch, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Shrimp Salad$14.99
More about Luca Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Grilled Chicken

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Pizza

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Grilled Lamb Chops

Cheesy Bread

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1539 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (806 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston