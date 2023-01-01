Baked mac and cheese in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve baked mac and cheese
More about La Soupe
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Pork Ribs w/ Alabama White Sauce w/ Mac N' Cheese & Baked Beans
|$20.00
A comfort meal great for the family! Enjoy two slabs of hickory smoked pork ribs covered with a spiced, creamy white sauce paired with a creamy American & Pepperjack Mac N' Cheese with baked beans.
Ingredients: pork ribs, macaroni, baked beans, onion, bacon, mayonnaise, brown sugar, heavy cream, American cheese, pepper jack cheese, parmesan, dijon, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, spices, hickory smoke flavor, hot sauce.
Allergens: garlic, egg, wheat,soy, fish
Net weight: 2.5lbs
Serves 2-4
More about Roosters - Western Hills
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Western Hills
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Baked Macaroni & Cheese
|$6.99
Macaroni with creamy white cheddar cheese, topped with mozzarella, provolone and cheddar. Baked to a golden brown.