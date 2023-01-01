Baked mac and cheese in Cincinnati

A comfort meal great for the family! Enjoy two slabs of hickory smoked pork ribs covered with a spiced, creamy white sauce paired with a creamy American & Pepperjack Mac N' Cheese with baked beans.

Ingredients: pork ribs, macaroni, baked beans, onion, bacon, mayonnaise, brown sugar, heavy cream, American cheese, pepper jack cheese, parmesan, dijon, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, spices, hickory smoke flavor, hot sauce.

Allergens: garlic, egg, wheat,soy, fish

Net weight: 2.5lbs

Serves 2-4

