Beef short ribs in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve beef short ribs
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Country Style Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$15.00
Enjoy delicatele braised beef ribs paired with broccoli and covered in a smooth a creamy mushroom gravy sauce and roasted potatoes.
Serves 2-3
Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$32.00
Parsnip-Parmigiano puree and roasted root vegetable