Belgian waffles in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve belgian waffles

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$6.50
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Item pic

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium
Revolution Rotisserie image

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$5.00
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Belgian Waffle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
More about Taste of Belgium

