Belgian waffles in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.50
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Belgian Chocolate & Cream Waffle
|$6.50
House-made Belgian chocolate sauce, whipped cream.
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Belgian Waffle
|$5.00
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup