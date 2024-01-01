Blueberry pancakes in Cincinnati

Experience the rich complexity of Fat Stacks, our Chocolate Blueberry Pancake Stout. Carefully crafted with a blend of caramel and roasted malts, brown sugar, and lactose, this stout is conditioned on hundreds of pounds of blueberries and vanilla for a truly unique taste experience. Savour the notes of chocolate and bright blueberry, perfectly balanced with a hint of vanilla sweetness for a truly satisfying breakfast brew.

