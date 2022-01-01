Boneless wings in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Braxton Cincinnati
Braxton Cincinnati
1122 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Boneless Wings
Our always hand breaded and brined Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce and dippers.
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Big Ash Brewing
PIZZA
Big Ash Brewing
5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$9.00
Lightly breaded Air-fryed Chicken breast chunks. 6 2oz "wings" per order!
Choose from Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Chili-lime or Honey Garlic Preparations!
Comes with a dipping sauce as well. Choose ranch or our Creamy Cilantro Lime!
More about Redwine & Co.
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Redwine & Co.
20 W Benson St, Reading
|12 Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Choice of Sauce. Served w/ house made ranch or bleu cheese + celery.
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Jr Boneless Wings
|$6.00
|20 Boneless Wings
|$23.00
|10 Boneless Wings
|$12.00
More about Roosters
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Allyn's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Boneless Wings
|$15.95
10 Wings for 15.95
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|10 Boneless Wings
|$10.00
More about Buckethead's
Buckethead's
6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Boneless Wings 8oz
|$7.00
|Kids Boneless Wings
|$5.00
|Boneless Wings 1lb
|$13.00
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Choice of: Honey BBQ, Lightning
Buffalo Garlic or Grizzly Bear Sauce
Served With Celery & Your Choice of
Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
|KID - Boneless Wings
|$10.00
Six boneless chicken wings, plain or BBQ sauce, served with your choice of Ranch or blue cheese dressing. Served with one side.
More about Benson's Tavern
Benson's Tavern
419 W. Benson Street, Reading
|12 Boneless Wings
|$14.99
|6 Boneless Wings
|$7.99
More about Champions Grille
GRILL
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|12 Boneless Wings
|$14.29
|8 Boneless Wings
|$9.39