Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Style Braised Beef Short Ribs$15.00
Enjoy delicatele braised beef ribs paired with broccoli and covered in a smooth a creamy mushroom gravy sauce and roasted potatoes.
Serves 2-3
Braised Short Rib with Terriyaki Glaze (Frozen)$15.00
Ingredients: Beef Short Rib, chili powder, honey, salt, pepper, garlic, onion powder, teriyaki sauce, garlic, cornstarch
Allergens: soybean, gluten
Serves: 3-4
Net weight: 2.5lbs
More about La Soupe
Prime Cincinnati image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (2957 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
36 - Hour Braised Short Rib$40.00
Certified Angus Beef Sous Vide Short Rib, Goat Cheese & Herbs Polenta, Golden Beets, Roasted Pistachios, Balsamic Cippolini Onions, Red Wine Demi.
More about Prime Cincinnati
Item pic

 

Tucci’s Carmel - 11 W City Center Drive

11 W City Center Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs$28.00
certified angus beef, mashed potatoes, black pepper demi-glace, asparagus
More about Tucci’s Carmel - 11 W City Center Drive
Item pic

 

Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery

9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Short Rib$32.00
Parsnip-Parmigiano puree and roasted root vegetable
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
Item pic

 

Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Beef Short Rib$32.00
Parsnip-Parmigiano puree and roasted root vegetable
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Cheeseburgers

Egg Rolls

Mushroom Burgers

Prosciutto

Curry

Cheesy Bread

Fried Chicken Salad

Tiramisu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1491 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston