Braised short ribs in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve braised short ribs
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Country Style Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$15.00
Enjoy delicatele braised beef ribs paired with broccoli and covered in a smooth a creamy mushroom gravy sauce and roasted potatoes.
Serves 2-3
|Braised Short Rib with Terriyaki Glaze (Frozen)
|$15.00
Ingredients: Beef Short Rib, chili powder, honey, salt, pepper, garlic, onion powder, teriyaki sauce, garlic, cornstarch
Allergens: soybean, gluten
Serves: 3-4
Net weight: 2.5lbs
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati
|36 - Hour Braised Short Rib
|$40.00
Certified Angus Beef Sous Vide Short Rib, Goat Cheese & Herbs Polenta, Golden Beets, Roasted Pistachios, Balsamic Cippolini Onions, Red Wine Demi.
Tucci’s Carmel - 11 W City Center Drive
11 W City Center Drive, Carmel
|Braised Short Ribs
|$28.00
certified angus beef, mashed potatoes, black pepper demi-glace, asparagus
Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore
|Braised Beef Short Rib
|$32.00
Parsnip-Parmigiano puree and roasted root vegetable