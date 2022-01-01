Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve bread pudding

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding$10.00
More about BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.95
More about Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce$6.95
More about Allyn's Cafe
Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok - Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Bread Pudding$7.80
Coconut Bread Pudding$8.90
More about Oriental Wok - Hyde Park
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$5.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Grove Park Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille - Anderson

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.95
Creamy custard baked into buttery croissants, dried cranberries. Studded with white chocolate chips. Drizzled with our house caramel sauce.
More about Grove Park Grille - Anderson
Revolution Rotisserie image

 

Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peaches & Cream Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding French Toast$13.00
Seasonal presentation
More about Ivory House

