Bread pudding in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve bread pudding
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
4632 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati
|Bananas Foster Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Bread Pudding
|$5.95
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
|$6.95
Oriental Wok - Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Coconut Bread Pudding
|$7.80
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Bread Pudding
|$5.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille - Anderson
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.95
Creamy custard baked into buttery croissants, dried cranberries. Studded with white chocolate chips. Drizzled with our house caramel sauce.
Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Peaches & Cream Bread Pudding
|$10.00