Brisket in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ
Sinners & Saints
2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
our smoked, sliced brisket with provolone cheese, grilled onions and mayo on a freshly toasted hoagie bun
|Loaded Brisket Fries
|$13.00
|Ze German Brisket
Texas inspired - slow and low oak/maple/pecan wood blend, sliced and served with pickles, white bread, and sauce on the side
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Philly Brisket
|$12.00
smoked brisket topped with sautéed onions & green peppers, melted provolone cheese, & horseradish aioli.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
BBQ
Just Q’in BBQ
975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Brisket by the lb
|$28.00
|Brisket Box (Max 50)
|$20.00
Box contains sandwich, side, pickles, onions, sauce, salt, pepper and utensils
|Brisket Mac
|$8.00
Our homemade Mac & Cheese with chopped up brisket on top.
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Drunken Brisket over Rice
|$14.00
Braised brisket, onions, arugula.
|Drunken Brisket Burrito
|$13.00
Parts & Labor
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Brisket Double Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce + Cheddar Cheese + Spicy Pickles
|Chopped BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Brussel Sprout Slaw + Onion Straws + Zucchini Pickles
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Pho Lang Thang
1828 Race St, Cincinnati
|Side of Brisket
|$5.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station Family + BBQ
400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati
|Brisket Chili (cup or pint)
served with sour cream + shredded cheddar cheese + pickled jalapeños
*g-free
|Sliced Brisket (1/2 lb)
|$16.00
*g-free
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Goodies
7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Beef Brisket
|$6.99
Enjoy 4oz. of tender, house seasoned beef. It's smoked for 12 hours! Our brisket is served on a bun with your choice of sauce on the side.
|Beef Brisket Sandwich Plate
|$13.24
Enjoy 4 oz. of tender, house seasoned beef. It's smoked for 12 hours! Our brisket is served on a bun. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides. Your sauce comes on the side.