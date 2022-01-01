Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

BBQ

Sinners & Saints

2062 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
our smoked, sliced brisket with provolone cheese, grilled onions and mayo on a freshly toasted hoagie bun
Loaded Brisket Fries$13.00
Ze German Brisket
Texas inspired - slow and low oak/maple/pecan wood blend, sliced and served with pickles, white bread, and sauce on the side
More about Sinners & Saints
Philly Brisket image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoked Out Cincy

5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Brisket$12.00
smoked brisket topped with sautéed onions & green peppers, melted provolone cheese, & horseradish aioli.
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
More about Smoked Out Cincy
Item pic

BBQ

Just Q’in BBQ

975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket by the lb$28.00
Brisket Box (Max 50)$20.00
Box contains sandwich, side, pickles, onions, sauce, salt, pepper and utensils
Brisket Mac$8.00
Our homemade Mac & Cheese with chopped up brisket on top.
More about Just Q’in BBQ
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Brisket over Rice$14.00
Braised brisket, onions, arugula.
Drunken Brisket Burrito$13.00
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Item pic

 

Parts & Labor

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Double Cheeseburger$14.00
Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce + Cheddar Cheese + Spicy Pickles
Chopped BBQ Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Brussel Sprout Slaw + Onion Straws + Zucchini Pickles
More about Parts & Labor
Pho Lang Thang image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Pho Lang Thang

1828 Race St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Brisket$5.00
More about Pho Lang Thang
Station Family + BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station Family + BBQ

400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 3.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Chili (cup or pint)
served with sour cream + shredded cheddar cheese + pickled jalapeños
*g-free
Sliced Brisket (1/2 lb)$16.00
*g-free
More about Station Family + BBQ
Beef Brisket image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Goodies

7440 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 3.7 (2940 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Brisket$6.99
Enjoy 4oz. of tender, house seasoned beef. It's smoked for 12 hours! Our brisket is served on a bun with your choice of sauce on the side.
Beef Brisket Sandwich Plate$13.24
Enjoy 4 oz. of tender, house seasoned beef. It's smoked for 12 hours! Our brisket is served on a bun. With your plate you can add 2 delicious sides. Your sauce comes on the side.
More about Goodies
Item pic

 

BBQ Highlife

3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket$10.00
Brisket melt$12.00
More about BBQ Highlife

