Buffalo chicken pizza in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Western Hills

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters - Western Hills
Item pic

 

Roosters - Springdale

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters - Springdale
Item pic

 

The Filson - The Filson

25 E. Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Alfredo sauce, roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and finished with scallions.
More about The Filson - The Filson

