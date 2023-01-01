Buffalo chicken pizza in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Roosters - Western Hills
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Western Hills
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!
More about Roosters - Springdale
Roosters - Springdale
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$9.99
Roosters Medium Sauce layered with friedchicken, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, celery and bleu cheese crumbles. Free wing with every purchase!