Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.25
Breaded chicken fingers, tossed in your choice of wing
sauce, served over lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and shredded cheese, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
More about Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli - ORIGINAL Location - Symmes Twp.

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Salad$10.79
More about Skip's BagelDeli - ORIGINAL Location - Symmes Twp.
Item pic

 

M.A.D.D. Mark's

11790 Snider Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Iceberg/Romaine, Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Green Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Ranch Dressing
More about M.A.D.D. Mark's

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Wedge Salad

Tuna Salad

Waffles

Salmon

Salad Rolls

Lasagna

Mango Smoothies

Ground Beef Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (39 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1066 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston