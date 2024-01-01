Buffalo chicken salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Bacalls Cafe - 6118 Hamilton Ave
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.25
Breaded chicken fingers, tossed in your choice of wing
sauce, served over lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and shredded cheese, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Skip's BagelDeli - ORIGINAL Location - Symmes Twp.
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken & Bacon Salad
|$10.79