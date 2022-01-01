Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
smoked pulled chicken topped with bleu cheese-celery salsa & your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce.
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Deep fried crispy chicken breast dipped in HOEmade buffalo sauce served on a toasted potato roll with lettuce and tomato.
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Breast,
Dipped In Buffalo Garlic Sauce Topped
With Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Slaw