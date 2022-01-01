Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoked Out Cincy

5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
smoked pulled chicken topped with bleu cheese-celery salsa & your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce.
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich & Fries$11.00
Item pic

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Item pic

 

Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Deep fried crispy chicken breast dipped in HOEmade buffalo sauce served on a toasted potato roll with lettuce and tomato.
Item pic

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Breast,
Dipped In Buffalo Garlic Sauce Topped
With Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Slaw
Consumer pic

 

Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
