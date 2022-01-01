Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bulgogi in
Cincinnati
/
Cincinnati
/
Bulgogi
Cincinnati restaurants that serve bulgogi
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - Walnut Hills
922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Bulgogi Egg Rolls
$6.00
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - Walnut Hills
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - OTR
100 East Court Street, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Bulgogi egg rolls
$6.00
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken - OTR
Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati
Shrimp Tacos
Chips And Salsa
Cheesecake
Sliders
Chicken Wraps
Mahi Mahi
Lobsters
Pork Chops
Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore
Over-the-Rhine
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Oakley
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Anderson Township
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Corryville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More near Cincinnati to explore
Covington
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(128 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston