Burritos in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve burritos
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
More about CABO TACO
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.75
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip
|Carnitas Burrito
|$9.00
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.00
Two Fried eggs with sausage, bacon, cheese, sour cream and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about AT 580 Market
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Bad A** Burrito
|$5.90
3 Cage-Free Brown Eggs Scrambled, Sausage, Tomatoes, Black Beans, PepperJack, Side of Salsa
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Eggs, tater tots, cheddar & chorizo, topped with queso, pico, jalapenos & ranch
More about Blue Ash Chili
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Chili Burrito Supreme
|$9.49
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Drunken Brisket Burrito
|$13.00
|Curry Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, onions, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with house curry sauce and queso fresco.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.00
Tender braised pork, grilled peppers and onions. Topped with queso sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
More about The JCafe
The JCafe
8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati
|Southwest Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
Two fried eggs, southwestern season impossible meat, onions, salsa, avocado, cheese, in a flour tortilla
|Impossible Burrito
|$8.00
Impossible meat, onions, tomato, black bean chili, cheddar cheese, salsa and house- made guac
More about Sidewinder Coffee
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.25
More about Blue Ash Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Chili Burrito Supreme
|$9.49
More about Wild Eggs
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
grilled flour tortilla stuffed with hash browns, 2 eggs, chorizo (spicy sausage), cheddar cheese and a side of homemade spanish sauce n' sour cream too
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Eggs, Tater Tots, Cheddar, Chorizo, Topped with Queso, Pico, Jalapenos & Ranch Sauce
More about Skip's BagelDeli
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Goetta BURRITO
|$5.99
|Egg & Chz BURRITO
|$4.49
|Meat & Egg & Chz BURRITO
|$5.89
More about Latin House
Latin House
823 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Burrito
|$12.50
Marinated sirloin steak, chicken breast or shrimp with white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions , wrapped in a tortilla.
|Cuban Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers wrapped in a tortilla.