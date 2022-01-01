Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Cincinnati


Cincinnati restaurants


Cincinnati restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore

1203 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (424 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Sycamore
Grilled Chicken Burrito image

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.00
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip
Carne Asada Burrito$9.75
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip
Carnitas Burrito$9.00
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip
More about CABO TACO
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Two Fried eggs with sausage, bacon, cheese, sour cream and salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla
More about Bow Tie Cafe
Bad A** Burrito image

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bad A** Burrito$5.90
3 Cage-Free Brown Eggs Scrambled, Sausage, Tomatoes, Black Beans, PepperJack, Side of Salsa
More about AT 580 Market
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Eggs, tater tots, cheddar & chorizo, topped with queso, pico, jalapenos & ranch
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Burrito Supreme$9.49
More about Blue Ash Chili
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Drunken Brisket Burrito$13.00
Curry Chicken Burrito$12.00
Grilled chicken, onions, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with house curry sauce and queso fresco.
Carnitas Burrito$12.00
Tender braised pork, grilled peppers and onions. Topped with queso sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
The JCafe image

 

The JCafe

8485 Ridge Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Two fried eggs, southwestern season impossible meat, onions, salsa, avocado, cheese, in a flour tortilla
Impossible Burrito$8.00
Impossible meat, onions, tomato, black bean chili, cheddar cheese, salsa and house- made guac
More about The JCafe
Sidewinder Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Sidewinder Coffee

4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$7.25
More about Sidewinder Coffee
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Burrito Supreme$9.49
More about Blue Ash Chili
Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.49
Flour tortilla stuffed with
scrambled eggs, chorizo,
cheddar-jack cheese, poblano
pepper and onion. Topped
with queso, sour cream,
pico de gallo, avocado and
green onion. Served with skillet
potatoes and black beans
More about Wild Eggs
Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading

4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.2 (624 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
grilled flour tortilla stuffed with hash browns, 2 eggs, chorizo (spicy sausage), cheddar cheese and a side of homemade spanish sauce n' sour cream too
More about Sugar n' Spice Diner - Reading
Item pic

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Eggs, Tater Tots, Cheddar, Chorizo, Topped with Queso, Pico, Jalapenos & Ranch Sauce
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Goetta BURRITO$5.99
Egg & Chz BURRITO$4.49
Meat & Egg & Chz BURRITO$5.89
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Item pic

 

Latin House

823 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito$12.50
Marinated sirloin steak, chicken breast or shrimp with white rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions , wrapped in a tortilla.
Cuban Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, sausage, onions, potatoes and peppers wrapped in a tortilla.
More about Latin House

