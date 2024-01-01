Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve california rolls

Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

California Roll$7.25
cucumber, avocado, imitation crab
Mango Tree Thai & Sushi - 7229 Wooster Pike

7229 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati

Ultimate California Roll$14.95
Doubl;e crab, avocado, cucumber shrimp, whole roll tempura topped with tempura crunch, spiocy mayo, eel sauce and house sweet sauce
California roll$6.95
Crabstick, cucumber, avocado
