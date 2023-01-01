Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Cincinnati
/
Cincinnati
/
Cannolis
Cincinnati restaurants that serve cannolis
Gabby's Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
No reviews yet
Mini Cannolis
$6.00
2 mini house made chocolate chip cannolis
More about Gabby's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili - Blue Ash
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.50
More about Blue Ash Chili - Blue Ash
Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati
Caprese Salad
Brulee
Teriyaki Chicken
Fried Rice
Fried Chicken Salad
Cheesecake
Beef Short Ribs
Lox
Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore
Over-the-Rhine
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Oakley
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Anderson Township
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Corryville
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More near Cincinnati to explore
Covington
Avg 4.7
(29 restaurants)
Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1540 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston