Caprese salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve caprese salad
Nine Giant Brewery + Kitchen
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Strawberry Caprese Salad
|$12.00
fresh strawberries | heirloom grape tomato | avocado | fresh mozzarella | romaine | basil | croutons | candied pecans | balsamic reduction
The Flatiron Café
1833 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
Confit Tomato Sliced with Fresh Mozzarella Finished with Smoked Maldon Salt, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Glaze