Carne asada in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve carne asada

Cantina Agave

4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada$4.50
carne asada, onions & cilantro, crema fresca, tina’s red pickled onions, corn tortilla
More about Cantina Agave
CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Taco Salad$9.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
Carne Asada Burrito$9.75
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
Carne Asada Taco$4.38
1 Taco of seasoned grilled steak on 2 corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
More about CABO TACO
Bebo’s Artisan Burgers+ Frappes

28 West Court St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Fries$13.00
Carne asada, french fries, chopped lettuce, tomatoes, crema sour cream, guac, cheese sauce
More about Bebo’s Artisan Burgers+ Frappes

