Carne asada in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve carne asada
Cantina Agave
4110 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Carne Asada
|$4.50
carne asada, onions & cilantro, crema fresca, tina’s red pickled onions, corn tortilla
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Carne Asada Taco Salad
|$9.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.75
Wrapped in a large 12 inch flour tortilla with grilled cheese, rice, pinto beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.38
1 Taco of seasoned grilled steak on 2 corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN