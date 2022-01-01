Carrot cake in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve carrot cake
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Carrot Cake Slice
|$6.00
Homemade recipe with cream cheese icing, topped with brown sugar and chopped walnuts
|Family Size Carrot Cake
|$16.00
Homemade carrot cake with cream cheese icing, topped with chopped walnuts and brown sugar, 8"x8" size
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.
ICE CREAM
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Energy Bites- Carrot Cake
|$4.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Kate's Carrot Cake
|$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
spiced layered carrot cake, soft cream cheese icing, toasted walnuts
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99