Carrot cake in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve carrot cake

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Slice$6.00
Homemade recipe with cream cheese icing, topped with brown sugar and chopped walnuts
Family Size Carrot Cake$16.00
Homemade carrot cake with cream cheese icing, topped with chopped walnuts and brown sugar, 8"x8" size
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Wyoming Community Coffee image

ICE CREAM

Wyoming Community Coffee

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Energy Bites- Carrot Cake$4.00
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
Kate's Carrot Cake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Kate's Carrot Cake$7.95
House Specialty! Simple, sweet, flavorful, with our house-made caramel and topped with cream cheese frosting.
More about Grove Park Grille
Item pic

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$12.00
spiced layered carrot cake, soft cream cheese icing, toasted walnuts
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Holly's Carrot Cake$12.00
Cream cheese, rum-soaked golden raisins, buttermilk frosting, salted caramel, orange zest
More about Ivory House

