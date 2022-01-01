Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Catfish sandwiches in
Cincinnati
/
Cincinnati
/
Catfish Sandwiches
Cincinnati restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches
Mighty Good
1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Catfish Sandwich
$12.00
cornmeal crusted catfish on 16 Bricks challah bun with lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce. served with french fries
More about Mighty Good
Soul Secrets
1434 Vine Street, Cincinnati
No reviews yet
Catfish Sandwich & Fries
$15.00
More about Soul Secrets
Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati
Tuna Salad
Fried Pickles
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Pork Chops
Garlic Parmesan
Pies
Burritos
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore
Over-the-Rhine
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Oakley
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Anderson Township
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Corryville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More near Cincinnati to explore
Covington
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Hamilton
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Loveland
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fairfield
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Dayton
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Lexington
Avg 4.5
(132 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1523 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston