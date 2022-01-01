Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mighty Good

1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Catfish Sandwich$12.00
cornmeal crusted catfish on 16 Bricks challah bun with lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce. served with french fries
More about Mighty Good
Main pic

 

Soul Secrets

1434 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Catfish Sandwich & Fries$15.00
More about Soul Secrets

