Ceviche in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve ceviche
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$16.00
EMPANADAS • FRENCH FRIES
MAIZE OTR
1438 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Ceviche con Leche de Tigre
|$14.00
wild caught red snapper, shrimp, lime, mango, cilantro, red onion and bell pepper, serrano rings, served with plantain chips GF, DF
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Shrimp & Fish Ceviche Asiatico
|$15.00
Citrus cured raw white fish, shrimp,* serrano peppers, pickled red onions,
pickled carrots, cucumber, mango, cilantro, avocado. Served with fresh corn chips.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Latin House
823 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Ceviche Tropical
|$11.00
Butter poached shrimp mixed with lime, cilantro, jalapeno, peppers and onions. Served with Cuban bread.