Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Chicken Noodle (DF) image

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle (DF)$13.00
Do you know the Jewish folklore behind chicken noodle Soupe? The first bowl was made with healing properties for an ill family member and every bowl since contains those same healing properties!! Everyone knows it's the best when not feeling well. Of course it also tastes great when you're in the mood for a classic!
"The best chicken noodle I have ever had!" - Merret.
Ingredients; chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, thyme, herbs, chili flakes, salt, black pepper, bay leaf, chicken, lemon juice, parsley, oil, egg noodles
Allergens: gluten, egg
More about La Soupe
Item pic

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$5.90
More about AT 580 Market
Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chow Mein (w/crunchy noodles)$17.90
More about Oriental Wok
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Chicken Noodle$4.49
Bowl Chicken Noodle$5.49
More about New England Grinders
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Item pic

 

Sago

1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Chicken Noodles$12.50
Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.
Hainanese Chicken Noodles$12.50
Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.
More about Sago
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ja Ja Spicy Chicken Noodle$15.00
Seasonal
veggies, Shanghai noodles, and our homemade chicken chili
More about Shanghai on Elm

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Tossed Salad

Greek Salad

Tacos

Chef Salad

Fried Rice

Short Ribs

Waffles

Chicken Katsu

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston