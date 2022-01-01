Chicken noodles in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken noodles
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Chicken Noodle (DF)
|$13.00
Do you know the Jewish folklore behind chicken noodle Soupe? The first bowl was made with healing properties for an ill family member and every bowl since contains those same healing properties!! Everyone knows it's the best when not feeling well. Of course it also tastes great when you're in the mood for a classic!
"The best chicken noodle I have ever had!" - Merret.
Ingredients; chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, thyme, herbs, chili flakes, salt, black pepper, bay leaf, chicken, lemon juice, parsley, oil, egg noodles
Allergens: gluten, egg
Oriental Wok
2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Chicken Chow Mein (w/crunchy noodles)
|$17.90
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Cup Chicken Noodle
|$4.49
|Bowl Chicken Noodle
|$5.49
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
Sago
1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati
|Roast Chicken Noodles
|$12.50
Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.
|Hainanese Chicken Noodles
|$12.50
Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.