Chicken noodles in Cincinnati

Do you know the Jewish folklore behind chicken noodle Soupe? The first bowl was made with healing properties for an ill family member and every bowl since contains those same healing properties!! Everyone knows it's the best when not feeling well. Of course it also tastes great when you're in the mood for a classic!

"The best chicken noodle I have ever had!" - Merret.

Ingredients; chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, thyme, herbs, chili flakes, salt, black pepper, bay leaf, chicken, lemon juice, parsley, oil, egg noodles

Allergens: gluten, egg

