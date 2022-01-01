Chicken parmesan in Cincinnati
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Family Chicken Parmesan
|$65.00
Served over pasta with sauce, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4
|Chicken Parmesan
|$18.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, baked and topped with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, with a side of spaghetti
Tucci’s - Carmel
11 W City Center Drive, Carmel
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
parmesan breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, gremolata, linguine, marinara
New England Grinders
9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale
|Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Comes with marinara sauce, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!! you do not