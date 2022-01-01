Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Family Chicken Parmesan$65.00
Served over pasta with sauce, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, baked and topped with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, with a side of spaghetti
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Banner pic

 

Tucci’s - Carmel

11 W City Center Drive, Carmel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
parmesan breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, gremolata, linguine, marinara
More about Tucci’s - Carmel
New England Grinders image

 

New England Grinders

9963 Princeton Glendale Rd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
Comes with marinara sauce, oregano, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses. If any of these are not wanted, simply select "NO" in the "ingredients" section!! you do not
More about New England Grinders
Consumer pic

 

Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$14.99
More about Benson's Tavern

