Chicken sandwiches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Grilled, fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato and pickle
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Queen City Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Our house-smoked Chicken, pulled and served with Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions & Sweet Red Peppers., served on a Grilled Bun. Topped with sauce of choice. Served with Kettle Chips
Fried Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich$12.00
Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast ~ on our Biscuit, Drizzled with Hot Honey.
BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
More about Urban Grill on Main
Taste of Belgium

911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Served with lettuce, tomato and choice of sauce on the side: Mild BBQ, Medium BBQ, Hot BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Garlic Teriyaki, Spicy Honey
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.95
More about Bacalls Cafe
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoked Out Cincy

5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.00
smoked pulled chicken topped with bleu cheese-celery salsa & your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about Smoked Out Cincy
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.00
Twice fried tenders with red cabbage slaw, pickles, fly sauce, bbq sauce and your choice of side.
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
Ghost Chicken Cincinnati

701 Broadway Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ghost Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Our crispy fried chicken sandwich covered in our Ghost Pepper Sauce with spicy mayo, pickles and ghost slaw on a toasted Martins roll.
More about Ghost Chicken Cincinnati
Red Feather Larder

3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Red Feather Larder
Salazar

1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sausage Sandwich$13.00
Chicken breakfast sausage sandwich with avocado, pepper jack cheese, watercress and sriracha aioli.
More about Salazar
AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big 580 Chicken Sandwich$7.80
Crispy Chicken, Onion Straws, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$7.80
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha-Mayo, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Celery, Cashews, Red Grapes, Red Onion, Lettuce, White Bread, Side of Kettle Chips
More about AT 580 Market
Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich & Fries$11.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries$11.00
More about Hi-Mark
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Get your chicken grilled, blackened or fried, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Saratoga chips on a Cuban bun.
More about Dead Low Brewing
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Americano

545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.1 (996 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard slaw, pickled red onions, house made nashville style hot sauce
More about Americano
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Redwine & Co.

20 W Benson St, Reading

Avg 4.3 (629 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
hand battered chicken, tossed in house made
nashville hot sauce. topped w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle & dill pickle spread. served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
More about Redwine & Co.
Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Plain Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
the best in town, blackened or not blackened
More about Allyn's Cafe
Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES

Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk brined chicken | chili Mexican spiced slurry | aji verde | pineapple corn salsa | toasted 16 bricks bun
More about Copper & Flame
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Deep fried crispy chicken breast dipped in HOEmade buffalo sauce served on a toasted potato roll with lettuce and tomato.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Red Feather

3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Brioche bun, alabama white BBQ sauce, cheese curds, jalapeños. Comes with french fries.
More about Red Feather
Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breaded Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
More about Buckethead's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fifty West

7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Cheese
More about Fifty West
Nine Giant Brewing

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peruvian Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
grilled chicken breast | fontina | aji verde | pickled red onion | arugula | toasted ciabatta bun
More about Nine Giant Brewing

