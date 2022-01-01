Chicken sandwiches in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled, fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$5.00
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Queen City Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Our house-smoked Chicken, pulled and served with Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions & Sweet Red Peppers., served on a Grilled Bun. Topped with sauce of choice. Served with Kettle Chips
|Fried Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast ~ on our Biscuit, Drizzled with Hot Honey.
|BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
Taste of Belgium
911 E. McMillan Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Served with lettuce, tomato and choice of sauce on the side: Mild BBQ, Medium BBQ, Hot BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Garlic Teriyaki, Spicy Honey
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Smoked Out Cincy
5800 Creek Rd, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
smoked pulled chicken topped with bleu cheese-celery salsa & your choice of mild or hot buffalo sauce.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati
|Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$10.00
Twice fried tenders with red cabbage slaw, pickles, fly sauce, bbq sauce and your choice of side.
Ghost Chicken Cincinnati
701 Broadway Street, Cincinnati
|Ghost Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Our crispy fried chicken sandwich covered in our Ghost Pepper Sauce with spicy mayo, pickles and ghost slaw on a toasted Martins roll.
Red Feather Larder
3378 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Chicken Sausage Sandwich
|$13.00
Chicken breakfast sausage sandwich with avocado, pepper jack cheese, watercress and sriracha aioli.
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Big 580 Chicken Sandwich
|$7.80
Crispy Chicken, Onion Straws, Coleslaw, BBQ Sauce, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.80
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha-Mayo, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Celery, Cashews, Red Grapes, Red Onion, Lettuce, White Bread, Side of Kettle Chips
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Hi-Mark
3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$11.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$11.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Get your chicken grilled, blackened or fried, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Saratoga chips on a Cuban bun.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Americano
545 RACE ST, CINCINNATI
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
buttermilk fried chicken, honey mustard slaw, pickled red onions, house made nashville style hot sauce
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Redwine & Co.
20 W Benson St, Reading
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
hand battered chicken, tossed in house made
nashville hot sauce. topped w/ lettuce, tomato, pickle & dill pickle spread. served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Plain Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in ourhomemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our deliciousHoney BBQ Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
the best in town, blackened or not blackened
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Copper & Flame
1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Mexican Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
buttermilk brined chicken | chili Mexican spiced slurry | aji verde | pineapple corn salsa | toasted 16 bricks bun
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Deep fried crispy chicken breast dipped in HOEmade buffalo sauce served on a toasted potato roll with lettuce and tomato.
Red Feather
3200 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Brioche bun, alabama white BBQ sauce, cheese curds, jalapeños. Comes with french fries.
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Breaded Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fifty West
7605 Wooster Pike, CINCINNATI
|Kid's Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Cheese
