Chicken wraps in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce,
tomato, bacon and shredded cheese with your
choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Tossed in your choice:
Mild BBQ • Medium BBQ • Hot BBQ
Classic Buffalo • Garlic Teriyaki • Spicy Honey
|Ranch Chicken Club Wrap
|$11.65
Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce,
tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing.
|Blackened Chicken Caeser Wrap
|$11.95
Bow Tie Cafe
1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati
|Sesame Ginger Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken, slaw, edamame, green onions and sesame-ginger dressing
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.50
Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and classic ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, green onion, grilled chicken, shredded jack cheese, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Frank's Red Hot, Ranch Dressing
SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Redwine & Co.
20 W Benson St, Reading
|Fried Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.00
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Pulled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.95
Chicken tenderloins, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.95
chicken, red grapes, walnuts, celery, apple, onions and lots o'love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Pressed Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico, Cheddar in a Pressed Tortilla Served with Sri-ranch-a and Chips
Buckethead's
6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
|Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$9.00
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
|$11.49
|Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Benson's Tavern
419 W. Benson Street, Reading
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.99
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Nation Kitchen and Bar
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Chicken Wrap.
|$11.00
Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico, & Cheddar in a Pressed Tortilla Served with Sri-ranch-a and Chips
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Garlic/Herb Chicken Wrap
|Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
|Chicken BLT Wrap
GRILL
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.79