Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Bacalls Cafe image

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce,
tomato, bacon and shredded cheese with your
choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Tossed in your choice:
Mild BBQ • Medium BBQ • Hot BBQ
Classic Buffalo • Garlic Teriyaki • Spicy Honey
Ranch Chicken Club Wrap$11.65
Breaded white chicken, wrapped with lettuce,
tomato, Swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing.
Blackened Chicken Caeser Wrap$11.95
More about Bacalls Cafe
Bow Tie Cafe image

 

Bow Tie Cafe

1101 Saint Gregory St, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Ginger Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, slaw, edamame, green onions and sesame-ginger dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.50
Lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, green onion, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese and classic ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.50
Lettuce, tomato, green onion, grilled chicken, shredded jack cheese, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
More about Bow Tie Cafe
AT 580 Market image

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap$7.80
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Frank's Red Hot, Ranch Dressing
More about AT 580 Market
Redwine & Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Redwine & Co.

20 W Benson St, Reading

Avg 4.3 (629 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Wrap$10.00
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.00
fried or grilled chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla w/ lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese & ranch. toss in your favorite sauce +.50 served with choice of saratoga chips, coleslaw or tortilla chips + salsa. substitute choice of side for an up-charge
More about Redwine & Co.
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
Pulled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Chicken tenderloins, buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
chicken, red grapes, walnuts, celery, apple, onions and lots o'love
More about Allyn's Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Pressed Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico, Cheddar in a Pressed Tortilla Served with Sri-ranch-a and Chips
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Buckethead's image

 

Buckethead's

6507 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.00
More about Buckethead's
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$11.49
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Benson's Tavern

419 W. Benson Street, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Benson's Tavern
Chicken Wrap. image

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap.$11.00
Chicken, Corn, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico, & Cheddar in a Pressed Tortilla Served with Sri-ranch-a and Chips
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic/Herb Chicken Wrap
Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap
Chicken BLT Wrap
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Banner pic

GRILL

Champions Grille

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.79
More about Champions Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Corn Dogs

Lasagna

Shrimp Tacos

Meatloaf

Lobsters

Patty Melts

Curry

Ham Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston