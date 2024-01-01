Chimichangas in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chimichangas
Habanero on Ludlow
358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati
|Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$10.39
Grilled chicken , black beans, jack/ cheddar cheese and our sauteed two onion/ two pepper mix.
|Carnitas Chimichanga
|$10.39
Slow roasted pulled pork, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire-roasted corn salsa.
|Flank Steak Chimichanga
|$10.99
Flank steak, Monterey Jack cheese, and Cheddar cheese, black beans, and fire-roasted corn salsa.
Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway
3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
The cheesy fried burrito you always dream of.
Fried flour tortillas filled with ground beef or chicken or shrimp, tomato rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce