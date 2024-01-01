Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chimichangas

Habanero on Ludlow

358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$10.39
Grilled chicken , black beans, jack/ cheddar cheese and our sauteed two onion/ two pepper mix.
Carnitas Chimichanga$10.39
Slow roasted pulled pork, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire-roasted corn salsa.
Flank Steak Chimichanga$10.99
Flank steak, Monterey Jack cheese, and Cheddar cheese, black beans, and fire-roasted corn salsa.
More about Habanero on Ludlow
Bandito image

 

Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway

3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chimichanga$13.00
The cheesy fried burrito you always dream of.
Fried flour tortillas filled with ground beef or chicken or shrimp, tomato rice, pinto beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce
More about Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway

