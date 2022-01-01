Chocolate chip cookies in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Toffee White Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)
|$5.00
Beautiful circles of goodness baked with love. Rich and buttery!
Ingredients: vegan butter, toffee, white chocolate chips, salt, flour, baking soda, sugar, vanilla, eggs
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
2 cookies per pack!
|Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)
|$5.00
Gluten free? Yes! Taste like cardboard? Not even close! Made with gluten free flour you could pass these off as "traditional" cookies and no one will know!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, gluten free flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg
2 cookies per pack!
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)
|$5.00
Rich, thick and chocolate chip ladened, these are worth every delicious calorie!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten
2 cookies per pack!
LouVino
1142 Main St, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets
|$10.00
with vanilla anglaise dipping sauce & bourbon chocolate ganache
ICE CREAM
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Parts & Labor
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Chip-Tahini Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate Chips + Tahini + Smoked Salt
SANDWICHES
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00