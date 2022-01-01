Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toffee White Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)$5.00
Beautiful circles of goodness baked with love. Rich and buttery!
Ingredients: vegan butter, toffee, white chocolate chips, salt, flour, baking soda, sugar, vanilla, eggs
Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
2 cookies per pack!
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies (GF/V)$5.00
Gluten free? Yes! Taste like cardboard? Not even close! Made with gluten free flour you could pass these off as "traditional" cookies and no one will know!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, gluten free flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg
2 cookies per pack!
Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)$5.00
Rich, thick and chocolate chip ladened, these are worth every delicious calorie!
Ingredients: butter, eggs, sugar, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking soda, chocolate chips
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten
2 cookies per pack!
More about La Soupe
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets image

 

LouVino

1142 Main St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Beignets$10.00
with vanilla anglaise dipping sauce & bourbon chocolate ganache
More about LouVino
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Wyoming Community Coffee image

ICE CREAM

Wyoming Community Coffee

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium
Item pic

 

Parts & Labor

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip-Tahini Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chips + Tahini + Smoked Salt
More about Parts & Labor
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium
Sidewinder Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Sidewinder Coffee

4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Sidewinder Coffee
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
More about Blue Ash Chili
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Taste of Belgium

