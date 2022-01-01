Chocolate mousse in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Allyn's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Allyn's Cafe
3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
More about Oriental Wok - Hyde Park
Oriental Wok - Hyde Park
2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Chocolate Mousse
|$7.80
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Westwood
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar - Westwood
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|Double Chocolate Brownie Mousse
|$7.99
More about Che O'bryonville - 3009 O'Bryon
Che O'bryonville - 3009 O'Bryon
3009 O'Bryon, Cincinnati
|White Chocolate Mousse
|$8.00
Raspberry Sauce, Sugar Cookie Crumbles, Crispy Chocolate Pearls, Fresh Berries
More about Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Double Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$12.00
decadent layered dark chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse & chocolate ganache
More about Che OTR - 1342 Walnut Street
Che OTR - 1342 Walnut Street
1342 Walnut Street, Cincinnati
|White Chocolate Mousse
|$8.00
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Pendleton
Nation Kitchen and Bar - Pendleton
1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati
|Double Chocolate Mousse
|$7.99
Chocolate mousse with whipped cream, brownies and chocolate sauce