Chocolate mousse in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Allyn's Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Allyn's Cafe

3538 Columbia Pkwy, Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (1005 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Allyn's Cafe
Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok - Hyde Park

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$7.80
More about Oriental Wok - Hyde Park
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar - Westwood

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Brownie Mousse$7.99
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Westwood
Che O'bryonville image

 

Che O'bryonville - 3009 O'Bryon

3009 O'Bryon, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
White Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Raspberry Sauce, Sugar Cookie Crumbles, Crispy Chocolate Pearls, Fresh Berries
More about Che O'bryonville - 3009 O'Bryon
Item pic

 

Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Mousse Cake$12.00
decadent layered dark chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse & chocolate ganache
More about Revolution Rotisserie - Pleasant Ridge
Che OTR image

 

Che OTR - 1342 Walnut Street

1342 Walnut Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
White Chocolate Mousse$8.00
More about Che OTR - 1342 Walnut Street
Item pic

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar - Pendleton

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Mousse$7.99
Chocolate mousse with whipped cream, brownies and chocolate sauce
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar - Pendleton
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse Cake$14.00
Three layers and textures of chocolate, chocolate sambuca sauce, mascarpone whipped cream
More about Ivory House

