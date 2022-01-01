Cinnamon rolls in Cincinnati

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only) image

 

Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)

2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$1.00
More about Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
Item pic

PIZZA

Big Ash Brewing

5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Rolls$5.00
Our traditional pizza dough covered in a
sweet cinnamon sugar blend. Melts into
sticky sweet goodness when baked!
Served with icing on the side for dipping.
More about Big Ash Brewing
Wyoming Community Coffee image

ICE CREAM

Wyoming Community Coffee

434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
More about Wyoming Community Coffee
House-Made Cinnamon Roll image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

Avg 4.4 (2454 reviews)
Takeout
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

 

Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$9.99
Two slices of grilled cinnamon french toast topped with seasonal fruit, buttercream icing, powdered sugar and served with maple syrup.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Sidewinder Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Sidewinder Coffee

4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (517 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Sidewinder Coffee
Revolution Rotisserie image

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar Rolled Yeast Dough Topped Vanilla Cream
More about Revolution Rotisserie
House-Made Cinnamon Roll image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (3588 reviews)
Takeout
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
More about Wild Eggs
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll
Cinnamon Roll$8.00
With bourbon sabayon and buttermilk gelato
Cinnamon Roll$8.00
More about Ivory House
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Item pic

 

Proud Hound Coffee

6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Zest Cinnamon Roll$5.00
More about Proud Hound Coffee

