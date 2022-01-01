Cinnamon rolls in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Gorilla Glue Cafe (Employees Only)
2101 E Kemper Rd., Cincinnati
|Cinnamon Roll
|$1.00
Big Ash Brewing
5230 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$5.00
Our traditional pizza dough covered in a
sweet cinnamon sugar blend. Melts into
sticky sweet goodness when baked!
Served with icing on the side for dipping.
Wyoming Community Coffee
434 Springfield Pike Unit B, Wyoming
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75
Wild Eggs
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$9.99
Two slices of grilled cinnamon french toast topped with seasonal fruit, buttercream icing, powdered sugar and served with maple syrup.
Sidewinder Coffee
4181 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Cinnamon Roll
|$6.00
Cinnamon Sugar Rolled Yeast Dough Topped Vanilla Cream
Wild Eggs
3240 Vandercar Way, Cincinnati
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$9.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Cinnamon Roll
|Cinnamon Roll
|$8.00
With bourbon sabayon and buttermilk gelato
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.00