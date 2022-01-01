Cobb salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Urban Grill on Main
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|UG Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Chopped Egg, Blue cheese over crispy Iceberg & Romaine Lettuces, Jalapeño Ranch Dressing on side
More about Street City Pub
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Street City Pub
580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati
|Gourmet Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Roasted Beets, Eggs, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon Maple Vinaigrette
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Center Hub Deli & Catering
700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
|Cobb Salad
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati
|Dr Bob's Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg and chopped bacon on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Skip's BagelDeli
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's BagelDeli
12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$12.99
More about Champions Grille
GRILL
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$11.99