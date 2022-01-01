Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
UG Cobb Salad$16.00
Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Chopped Egg, Blue cheese over crispy Iceberg & Romaine Lettuces, Jalapeño Ranch Dressing on side
More about Urban Grill on Main
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.00
More about Hi-Mark
Gourmet Cobb Salad image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Street City Pub

580 Walnut St #400, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gourmet Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Roasted Beets, Eggs, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon Maple Vinaigrette
More about Street City Pub
Center Hub Deli & Catering image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Center Hub Deli & Catering

700 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad
More about Center Hub Deli & Catering
Item pic

 

Hangovereasy - Cincinnati

13 W Charlton Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dr Bob's Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg and chopped bacon on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Hangovereasy - Cincinnati
Skip's BagelDeli image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's BagelDeli

12092 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Cobb Salad$12.99
More about Skip's BagelDeli
Banner pic

GRILL

Champions Grille

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cobb Salad$11.99
More about Champions Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Chicken Noodle Soup

Tacos

Italian Subs

Cinnamon Rolls

Pudding

Scallops

Egg Sandwiches

Miso Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston