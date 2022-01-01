Crepes in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve crepes
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Banana Nutella Crepe
|$7.50
|Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe
|$7.50
|Salted Caramel Apple Crepe
|$7.50
House-made caramel and walnuts
Salazar
1401 Republic Street, Cincinnati
|Crepe
|$12.00
Chocolate-Nutella Crepe, candied hazelnuts, coffee ice cream
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Banana Nutella Crepe
|$7.50
|Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe
|$7.50
|Salted Caramel Apple Crepe
|$7.50
House-made caramel and walnuts
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Banana Nutella Crepe
|$7.50
|Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe
|$7.50
|Salted Caramel Apple Crepe
|$7.50
House-made caramel and walnuts
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Banana Nutella Crepe
|$7.50
|Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe
|$7.50
|Salted Caramel Apple Crepe
|$7.50
House-made caramel and walnuts
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Banana Nutella Crepe
|$7.50
|Cinnamon Sugar & Honey Crepe
|$7.50
|Salted Caramel Apple Crepe
|$7.50
House-made caramel and walnuts