Crispy chicken in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Deme House image

 

Deme House

1508 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Roll$4.00
Japanese Steamed Shrimp Dumpling
AT 580 Market image

 

AT 580 Market

580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken BLT$7.80
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
Large Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$13.00
Small Crispy Chicken Salad$8.00
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Galla Park Gastro image

 

Galla Park Gastro

175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$11.00
GRILL

Champions Grille

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
