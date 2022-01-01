Crispy chicken in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Deme House
Deme House
1508 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati
|Crispy Chicken Roll
|$4.00
Japanese Steamed Shrimp Dumpling
More about AT 580 Market
AT 580 Market
580 Walnut St. Suite 130, Cincinnati
|Crispy Chicken BLT
|$7.80
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Hawaiian Bun, Side of Kettle Chips
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Large Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$13.00
|Small Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.00
More about Blue Ash Chili
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99
More about Galla Park Gastro
Galla Park Gastro
175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Champions Grille
GRILL
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99