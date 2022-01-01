Curry in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve curry
Maya Indian
4486 8th st west, Western Hills
|Chicken Curry
|$13.99
|Traditional Curry
|$15.99
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Vegan Vegetable Curry (VG/DF/GF)
|$13.00
Healthy and light just in time for warm weather. With all the beautiful veggies and healthy garbanzo beans this Soupe will satisfy!
Ingredients: onion, tomato, garbanzo bean, carrot, celery, cilantro, mixed greens, mushrooms, spices
Allergens: none
Zundo
220 W 12th street, Cincinnati
|Katsu Curry Udon
|$16.00
|Katsu Curry Rice
|$16.00
|Curry Rice
|$13.00
Aladdin's Eatery
1203 Main St, Cincinnati
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Aladdin's Eatery
3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Chicken Curry Pitza
|$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
|Chicken Curry Rolled
|$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
Mei Japanese Restaurant
8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery
|Katsu Curry Rice
|$18.00
curry sauce over the rice with deep fried pork cuttlets
|Curry Rice
|$15.50
curry over the rice(non vegan)
Quan Hapa
1331 Vine St., Cincinnati
|Spicy Coconut Curry Ramen
|$16.00
Spicy curry & coconut milk tare, grilled jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, fried silken tofu, red cabbage, green onions
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Curry Chicken over Rice
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, arugula.
|Curry Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, onions, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with house curry sauce and queso fresco.
Goose & Elder
1800 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower Curry
|$9.50
roasted brussels sprouts and cauliflower tossed in coconut curry, and topped with cilantro, parmesan, and sunflower seeds
Kiki
5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Curry Pan Sauce
|$1.00
|CURRY PAN
|$4.00
POTATO, ONION, CARROT (vegan)
Proud Hound Coffee
6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati
|Thai Curry Veg Grit
|$13.00
spicy Thai curry with onion, green pepper, baby kale, carrot, cauliflower, basil-mint chutney, and crushed cashews on grits (V)(GF)
Sago
1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati
|Claypot Curry Fish
|$13.90
|Chicken Curry Puff 1 pc.
|$2.80
|Roti Canai with Lentil Curry
|$3.00
Flaky pastry like nan seared and served hot with our house lentil curry dipping sauce and fresh sambal.
Rokaru Ramen- Kenwood
9405 Kenwood Rd Suite B, Blue Ash
|Katsu Curry
|$13.95
Khana Gourmet Indian Grill
3715 Madison road, Cincinnati
|Side Makhani Curry
|$5.00
Side portion of Makhani Curry
|Side Goan Coconut Curry
|$5.00
Side portion of Goan Coconut Curry
|Goan Coconut Curry
|$14.00
Goa is a region in India famous for its beaches and rich curries. The abundant combination of rich coconut milk, sweet coconut flakes and a tropical, aromatic spice blend will leave you with a flavor experience you’ll crave time and again. Seafoods such as shrimp are highly recommended as the protein of choice in this smooth tropical style curry or you can add your choice of vegetables, chicken, shrimp, or lamb and enjoy!