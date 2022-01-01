Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve curry

Maya Indian image

 

Maya Indian

4486 8th st west, Western Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$13.99
Traditional Curry$15.99
More about Maya Indian
Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Vegetable Curry (VG/DF/GF)$13.00
Healthy and light just in time for warm weather. With all the beautiful veggies and healthy garbanzo beans this Soupe will satisfy!
Ingredients: onion, tomato, garbanzo bean, carrot, celery, cilantro, mixed greens, mushrooms, spices
Allergens: none
More about La Soupe
Consumer pic

 

Zundo

220 W 12th street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Katsu Curry Udon$16.00
Katsu Curry Rice$16.00
Curry Rice$13.00
More about Zundo
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

1203 Main St, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (4945 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

3664 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (8556 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Pitza$9.95
Contains Nuts. Honey Dijon dressing topped with curried chicken, peas, sliced onions, banana peppers, and fried onions
Chicken Curry Rolled$7.75
Curried chicken, sweet peas, onions, banana peppers, sliced tomatoes, cheddar, and Honey Dijon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Mei Japanese Restaurant

8608 Market Pl Ln, Montgomery

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Katsu Curry Rice$18.00
curry sauce over the rice with deep fried pork cuttlets
Curry Rice$15.50
curry over the rice(non vegan)
More about Mei Japanese Restaurant
Quan Hapa image

 

Quan Hapa

1331 Vine St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Coconut Curry Ramen$16.00
Spicy curry & coconut milk tare, grilled jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, fried silken tofu, red cabbage, green onions
More about Quan Hapa
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken over Rice$13.00
Grilled chicken, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, arugula.
Curry Chicken Burrito$12.00
Grilled chicken, onions, zucchini, mushrooms. Topped with house curry sauce and queso fresco.
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Goose & Elder image

 

Goose & Elder

1800 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower Curry$9.50
roasted brussels sprouts and cauliflower tossed in coconut curry, and topped with cilantro, parmesan, and sunflower seeds
More about Goose & Elder
CURRY PAN image

 

Kiki

5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Pan Sauce$1.00
CURRY PAN$4.00
POTATO, ONION, CARROT (vegan)
More about Kiki
Item pic

 

Café Alma

6111 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curried Apple Quinoa Bowl$12.00
More about Café Alma
Item pic

 

Proud Hound Coffee

6717 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Curry Veg Grit$13.00
spicy Thai curry with onion, green pepper, baby kale, carrot, cauliflower, basil-mint chutney, and crushed cashews on grits (V)(GF)
More about Proud Hound Coffee
Item pic

 

Sago

1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Claypot Curry Fish$13.90
Chicken Curry Puff 1 pc.$2.80
Roti Canai with Lentil Curry$3.00
Flaky pastry like nan seared and served hot with our house lentil curry dipping sauce and fresh sambal.
More about Sago
Rokaru Ramen- Kenwood image

 

Rokaru Ramen- Kenwood

9405 Kenwood Rd Suite B, Blue Ash

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry$13.95
More about Rokaru Ramen- Kenwood
Goan Coconut Curry image

 

Khana Gourmet Indian Grill

3715 Madison road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Makhani Curry$5.00
Side portion of Makhani Curry
Side Goan Coconut Curry$5.00
Side portion of Goan Coconut Curry
Goan Coconut Curry$14.00
Goa is a region in India famous for its beaches and rich curries. The abundant combination of rich coconut milk, sweet coconut flakes and a tropical, aromatic spice blend will leave you with a flavor experience you’ll crave time and again. Seafoods such as shrimp are highly recommended as the protein of choice in this smooth tropical style curry or you can add your choice of vegetables, chicken, shrimp, or lamb and enjoy!
More about Khana Gourmet Indian Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Salmon

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Italian Subs

Greek Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston