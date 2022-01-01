Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve fish and chips

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered cod fried golden brown and crisp, served with fries and vegetable slaw
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sticks & Chips$15.00
Hand-made Alaskan Pollack Fish Fingers served with Hand-cut Fries, House-made Urban Tartar Sauce and Ketchup.
More about Urban Grill on Main
637d5307-c8a4-48a0-b939-3981570becf9 image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dead Low Brewing

5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N Chips$21.00
Two fresh haddock fillets battered in Dead Low beer served with tartar sauce.
More about Dead Low Brewing
Game On Bar and Grill image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$12.00
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish And Chips$15.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips$15.00
Fried Haddock on a Toasted Sub Roll with Tarter Sauce and, Our House Made Saratoga Chips and House Made BBQ Sauce
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$17.00
Two beer battered cod fillets, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw & gremolata fries
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Taft’s Brewpourium image

 

Taft’s Brewpourium

4831 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips Special$13.50
More about Taft’s Brewpourium
Item pic

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips$15.00
Fried Haddock on a Toasted Sub Roll with Tarter Sauce and, Our House Made Saratoga Chips and House Made BBQ Sauce
More about Nation Kitchen and Bar
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
More about Shanghai on Elm

