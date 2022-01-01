Fish and chips in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve fish and chips
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer battered cod fried golden brown and crisp, served with fries and vegetable slaw
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Fish Sticks & Chips
|$15.00
Hand-made Alaskan Pollack Fish Fingers served with Hand-cut Fries, House-made Urban Tartar Sauce and Ketchup.
Dead Low Brewing
5959 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati
|Fish N Chips
|$21.00
Two fresh haddock fillets battered in Dead Low beer served with tartar sauce.
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Fish And Chips
|$15.00
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips
|$15.00
Fried Haddock on a Toasted Sub Roll with Tarter Sauce and, Our House Made Saratoga Chips and House Made BBQ Sauce
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Two beer battered cod fillets, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw & gremolata fries
Taft’s Brewpourium
4831 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati
|Fish & Chips Special
|$13.50
