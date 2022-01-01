Fish sandwiches in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Gabby’s Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Gabby's Famous Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Herb dusted, pan seared Basa, on marble rye bread, with lettuce, tomato, pickle and tartar sauce
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Fish Sandwich
|$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Nation Kitchen and Bar
3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati
|The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips
|$15.00
Fried Haddock on a Toasted Sub Roll with Tarter Sauce and, Our House Made Saratoga Chips and House Made BBQ Sauce