Fish sandwiches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gabby's Famous Fish Sandwich$13.00
Herb dusted, pan seared Basa, on marble rye bread, with lettuce, tomato, pickle and tartar sauce
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Game On Bar and Grill image

 

Game On Bar and Grill

5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$13.00
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$9.59
A huge, battered piece of cod, fried and served with a side of tartar sauce.
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nation Kitchen and Bar

3435 Epworth Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (100 reviews)
Takeout
The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips$15.00
Fried Haddock on a Toasted Sub Roll with Tarter Sauce and, Our House Made Saratoga Chips and House Made BBQ Sauce
Item pic

 

Nation Kitchen and Bar

1200 Broadway St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Fish Sandwich and Saratoga Chips$15.00
Fried Haddock on a Toasted Sub Roll with Tarter Sauce and, Our House Made Saratoga Chips and House Made BBQ Sauce
