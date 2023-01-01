Fish tacos in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Mazunte - Taqueria
Mazunte - Taqueria
5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Fish Tacos
|$11.95
(GF) - with Mexican slaw, avocado salsa and mango-habanero salsa, and cilantro
More about Habanero on Ludlow
Habanero on Ludlow
358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati
|Baja Fish Taco Platter
|$10.49
Fried tilapia, lettuce, shredded cabbage, jack/ cheddar cheese and mango jalapenos salsa. Includes two soft flour tacos. Served with a side of Chips and Salsa or Rice and Beans.
|Build Your Own TACO- FISH
|$3.99
Choose your own adventure with STEAK or FISH
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati
|Blackened Fish Tacos
|$15.00
More about Mazunte - Catering
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte - Catering
6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Fish Tacos
|$11.95
(GF) - with Mexican slaw, avocado salsa and mango-habanero salsa, and cilantro
More about Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway
Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway
3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati
|Baja Fish Taco
|$6.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi + cabbage slaw + chipotle ranch + cilantro + flour tortilla. Mild spicy
|Lenten Battered Fish Taco
|$6.00
Beer battered Mahi Mahi, mango cabbage slaw, pickled onion, cilantro, on flour tortilla