Fish tacos in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Mazunte - Taqueria

5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (1906 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$11.95
(GF) - with Mexican slaw, avocado salsa and mango-habanero salsa, and cilantro
More about Mazunte - Taqueria
Banner pic

 

Habanero on Ludlow

358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco Platter$10.49
Fried tilapia, lettuce, shredded cabbage, jack/ cheddar cheese and mango jalapenos salsa. Includes two soft flour tacos. Served with a side of Chips and Salsa or Rice and Beans.
Build Your Own TACO- FISH$3.99
Choose your own adventure with STEAK or FISH
More about Habanero on Ludlow
Mt. Carmel Brewing Company image

 

Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

4362 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Fish Tacos$15.00
More about Mt. Carmel Brewing Company
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte - Catering

6216 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$11.95
(GF) - with Mexican slaw, avocado salsa and mango-habanero salsa, and cilantro
More about Mazunte - Catering
Bandito image

 

Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway

3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Taco$6.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi + cabbage slaw + chipotle ranch + cilantro + flour tortilla. Mild spicy
Lenten Battered Fish Taco$6.00
Beer battered Mahi Mahi, mango cabbage slaw, pickled onion, cilantro, on flour tortilla
More about Bandito - 3543 Columbia Parkway

