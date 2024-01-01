Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve flank steaks

Habanero on Ludlow

358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati

Flank Steak Quesadilla$10.99
Seared flank steak, cilantro, jack/ cheddar cheese and fire roasted corn salsa.
Served with a side of MILD SAUCE and SOUR CREAM.
Flank Steak Taco Platter$10.49
Flank steak, lettuce, sour cream, jack/ cheddar cheese and fire roasted corn salsa. Includes two soft flour tacos. Served with a side of Chips and Salsa or Rice and Beans.
Flank Steak Chimichanga$10.99
Flank steak, Monterey Jack cheese, and Cheddar cheese, black beans, and fire-roasted corn salsa.
Gilligan's On The Green

400 Wyoming Ave, Cincinnati

Wagyu Flank Steak & Chips$32.00
7 oz Wagyu flank, red chimichurri and demi-glace sauces, Kerrygold®
garlic & herb butter
