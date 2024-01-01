Flank steaks in Cincinnati
Habanero on Ludlow
358 Ludlow Ave, Cincinnati
|Flank Steak Quesadilla
|$10.99
Seared flank steak, cilantro, jack/ cheddar cheese and fire roasted corn salsa.
Served with a side of MILD SAUCE and SOUR CREAM.
|Flank Steak Taco Platter
|$10.49
Flank steak, lettuce, sour cream, jack/ cheddar cheese and fire roasted corn salsa. Includes two soft flour tacos. Served with a side of Chips and Salsa or Rice and Beans.
|Flank Steak Chimichanga
|$10.99
Flank steak, Monterey Jack cheese, and Cheddar cheese, black beans, and fire-roasted corn salsa.