Fried chicken salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Game On Bar and Grill
Game On Bar and Grill
5880 Cheviot Rd, Cincinnati
|Large Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|Small Crispy Chicken Salad
|$8.00
More about Roosters
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Fried Chicken Salad - Half
|$6.59
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettucewith cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Blue Ash Chili
Blue Ash Chili
11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.99