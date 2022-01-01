Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
eb170e54-68c1-4239-961f-08755741e19b image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich$12.00
Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast ~ on our Biscuit, Drizzled with Hot Honey.
BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
More about Urban Grill on Main
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Bacalls Cafe

6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Served with lettuce, tomato and choice of sauce on the side: Mild BBQ, Medium BBQ, Hot BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Garlic Teriyaki, Spicy Honey
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.95
More about Bacalls Cafe
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Hi-Mark image

 

Hi-Mark

3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich & Fries$11.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries$11.00
More about Hi-Mark
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
More about Roosters
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Lightning Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Revolution Rotisserie

6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lightning Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Amish All-Natural Chicken Breast, Lightning Sauce, Coleslaw & Pickles Served On A Local Brioche Bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich (B)$11.00
Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Bacon, Egg, Pimento Cheese & Dill Pickles
Served On A Toasted Brioche Roll
More about Revolution Rotisserie
Station Family + BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station Family + BBQ

400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati

Avg 3.8 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
hand-breaded chicken breast + smack sauce + dill pickle + shredded iceberg
More about Station Family + BBQ
Galla Park Gastro image

 

Galla Park Gastro

175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Galla Park Gastro
Bandito image

 

Bandito

3543 Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Bandito
Taste of Belgium image

 

Taste of Belgium

16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
More about Taste of Belgium
Banner pic

GRILL

Champions Grille

3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI

Avg 4.3 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Champions Grille

