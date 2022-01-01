Fried chicken sandwiches in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Taste of Belgium
12071 Mason-Montgomery Road, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Urban Grill on Main
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Fried Chicken & Biscuit Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Breast ~ on our Biscuit, Drizzled with Hot Honey.
|BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Crunchy Fried Chicken Breast, tossed in our House Spicy BBQ Sauce, topped with Bacon & Sharp Cheddar and Cole Slaw. Served on a grilled bun with Kettle Chips
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Bacalls Cafe
6118 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Served with lettuce, tomato and choice of sauce on the side: Mild BBQ, Medium BBQ, Hot BBQ, Classic Buffalo, Garlic Teriyaki, Spicy Honey
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Taste of Belgium
2845 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Hi-Mark
3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$11.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$11.00
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
Hand-breaded and fried. If you’d like,we’ll dip it in your favorite wing sauce.
Taste of Belgium
1133 Vine Street, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Taste of Belgium
3825 Edwards Road, Cincinati
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Taste of Belgium
7800 Montgomery Road Suite 14, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
Revolution Rotisserie
6063 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Lightning Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich with Amish All-Natural Chicken Breast, Lightning Sauce, Coleslaw & Pickles Served On A Local Brioche Bun
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (B)
|$11.00
Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken Breast, Hot Honey, Bacon, Egg, Pimento Cheese & Dill Pickles
Served On A Toasted Brioche Roll
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station Family + BBQ
400 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
hand-breaded chicken breast + smack sauce + dill pickle + shredded iceberg
Galla Park Gastro
175 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cinicnnati
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Taste of Belgium
16 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
Smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomato, aioli
GRILL
Champions Grille
3670 WERK RD, CINCINNATI
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99