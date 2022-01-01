Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve fried rice

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken image

 

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Fried Rice$10.00
More about Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
E+O Kitchen image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE

E+O Kitchen

3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (3612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Fried Rice$29.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots
Veg Fried Rice$13.00
Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
carrots, egg, scallions, sambal, crispy shallots
More about E+O Kitchen
Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$14.00
LG Fried rice$6.50
Combo Fried Rice$16.00
More about Oriental Wok
Lalo-Chino Latino image

 

Lalo-Chino Latino

26 W Court St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Abuela’s Fried Rice$10.00
Vegetarian Abuela's Fried Rice$10.00
Tofu, corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, scrambled eggs, topped with pickled carrots, cucumber, and cilantro.
Fried Rice & Scrambled Egg$6.00
More about Lalo-Chino Latino
Kiki image

 

Kiki

5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIMCHI FRIED RICE$10.00
HOUSE KALE KIMCHI, GREEN ONION, SHICHIMI (VG,GF)
+TORNADO EGG $3 (V)
More about Kiki
Latin House image

 

Latin House

823 Main Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuban Fried Rice$12.00
Fried rice, eggs, bean sprouts and green onions. Choose between veggie, chicken, pork or shrimp.
More about Latin House
Restaurant banner

 

E+O Kitchen The Banks

56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Fried Rice$19.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots.
Lobster Fried Rice$29.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots
Chicken Fried Rice$17.00
carrots, egg, scallions, sambal, crispy shallots
More about E+O Kitchen The Banks
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$3.50
Fried Rice$12.00
More about Shanghai on Elm

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Tiramisu

Nachos

Tuna Salad

Turkey Wraps

Carrot Cake

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Noodle Soup

Belgian Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston