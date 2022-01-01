Fried rice in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve fried rice
Decibel Korean Fried Chicken
922 E McMillian St, Cincinnati
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$10.00
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • POKE
E+O Kitchen
3520 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati
|Lobster Fried Rice
|$29.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots
|Veg Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$17.00
carrots, egg, scallions, sambal, crispy shallots
Oriental Wok
2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.00
|LG Fried rice
|$6.50
|Combo Fried Rice
|$16.00
Lalo-Chino Latino
26 W Court St., Cincinnati
|Abuela’s Fried Rice
|$10.00
|Vegetarian Abuela's Fried Rice
|$10.00
Tofu, corn, pico de gallo, lettuce, scrambled eggs, topped with pickled carrots, cucumber, and cilantro.
|Fried Rice & Scrambled Egg
|$6.00
Kiki
5932 Hamilton Ave, College Hill
|KIMCHI FRIED RICE
|$10.00
HOUSE KALE KIMCHI, GREEN ONION, SHICHIMI (VG,GF)
+TORNADO EGG $3 (V)
Latin House
823 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Cuban Fried Rice
|$12.00
Fried rice, eggs, bean sprouts and green onions. Choose between veggie, chicken, pork or shrimp.
E+O Kitchen The Banks
56 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati
|Steak Fried Rice
|$19.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots.
|Lobster Fried Rice
|$29.00
Carrots, egg, scallion, sambal, edamame, crispy shallots
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$17.00
carrots, egg, scallions, sambal, crispy shallots