Garlic bread in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Roosters
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Roosters
12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Through the Garden Restaurant
10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore
|Side Garlic Bread
|$2.99
|1 Piece Garlic Bread
|$0.75
More about Blue Ash Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Garlic Bread
|$1.99