Garlic bread in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Cincinnati restaurants that serve garlic bread

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby’s Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Gabby’s Cafe
Urban Grill on Main image

 

Urban Grill on Main

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread, Side$4.00
More about Urban Grill on Main
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

5050 Crookshank Rd., Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Roosters

12120 Springfield Pike, Springdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.99
Oven-baked with a blend of melted Italian cheeses and our homemade marinara.
More about Roosters
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Through the Garden Restaurant image

 

Through the Garden Restaurant

10738 Kenwood Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garlic Bread$2.99
1 Piece Garlic Bread$0.75
More about Through the Garden Restaurant
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$1.99
More about Blue Ash Chili
Item pic

 

Hoppin' Vines

8150 Montgomery Road, Cinncinatti

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
More about Hoppin' Vines
Restaurant banner

 

Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread w. Cheese$7.00
Garlic Bread$5.00
More about Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

