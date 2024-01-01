Garlic chicken in Cincinnati

Crispy panko-breaded chicken, tangy

& savory tonkatsu sauce, egg noodles stir-fried in our house sauté sauce, cilantro with side of pickled bean sprouts + carrots

Allergens:

Contains soy, gluten, shellfish, msg, fish, milk

Allergy-Safe Alternatives:

For milk allergy - in "Garlic Noodles MOD", select "No parmesan cheese"

