Garlic chicken in Cincinnati

Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Gabby’s Cafe image

 

Gabby's Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza$13.00
Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce
Large 16" Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza$23.00
Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce
More about Gabby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Quan Hapa - 1331 Vine St.

1331 Vine St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tonkatsu Chicken Garlic Noodle$17.00
Crispy panko-breaded chicken, tangy
& savory tonkatsu sauce, egg noodles stir-fried in our house sauté sauce, cilantro with side of pickled bean sprouts + carrots
Allergens:
Contains soy, gluten, shellfish, msg, fish, milk
Allergy-Safe Alternatives:
For milk allergy - in "Garlic Noodles MOD", select "No parmesan cheese"
More about Quan Hapa - 1331 Vine St.
Nine Giant Brewing image

 

Nine Giant Brewery + Kitchen

6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cluck it!! Spicy Garlic Chicken$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast | spicy garlic sauce | southern slaw | thick cut house pickles | toasted challah bun
More about Nine Giant Brewery + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie

1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken - garlic sesame (per pc)$3.50
Boneless garlic sesame fried chicken
Fried Chicken - garlic sesame (per pc)$3.50
More about Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie
Shanghai on Elm image

 

Shanghai On Elm

700 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Honey Garlic Chicken$15.00
More about Shanghai On Elm

