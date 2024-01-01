Garlic chicken in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Gabby's Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming
|Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce
|Large 16" Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza
|$23.00
Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce
Quan Hapa - 1331 Vine St.
1331 Vine St., Cincinnati
|Tonkatsu Chicken Garlic Noodle
|$17.00
Crispy panko-breaded chicken, tangy
& savory tonkatsu sauce, egg noodles stir-fried in our house sauté sauce, cilantro with side of pickled bean sprouts + carrots
Allergens:
Contains soy, gluten, shellfish, msg, fish, milk
Allergy-Safe Alternatives:
For milk allergy - in "Garlic Noodles MOD", select "No parmesan cheese"
Nine Giant Brewery + Kitchen
6095 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati
|Cluck it!! Spicy Garlic Chicken
|$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast | spicy garlic sauce | southern slaw | thick cut house pickles | toasted challah bun
Sago Eurasian Cuisine and Rotisserie
1004 Delta Avenue, Cincinnati
|Fried Chicken - garlic sesame (per pc)
|$3.50
Boneless garlic sesame fried chicken
