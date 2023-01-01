Gnocchi in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve gnocchi
Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
6623 Main St, Newtown
|Gnocchi
|$24.00
Handmade, Local Ricotta-stuffed Gnocchi with Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato, Truffle-oil in White Wine Sauce with Parmigiano Reggiano
Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
520 Vine St, Cincinnati
|Handmade Crispy Gnocchi
|$29.00
fonduta / chive / truffle
Nicola's Ristorante - 1420 Sycamore St
1420 Sycamore St, Cincinnati
|Crispy Potato Gnocchi
|$32.00
four cheese fondue / Italian truffle shavings
|1/2 Gnocchi
|$20.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Prime Cincinnati
580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati
|Potato Gnocchi
|$18.00
|Half Gnocchi
|$10.00
Wild Mushrooms. Spinach, Roasted Garlic-Herb Butter Sauce.
Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race
700 Race Street, Cincinnati
|Side Gnocchi
|$12.00
Potato gnocchi, baby spinach, truffle cream sauce and parmesan
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|$34.00
Braised beef short rib over potato gnocchi, baby spinach, truffle cream sauce, wild mushroom demi-glaze and parmesan
Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore
|Gnocchi
|$19.00
Leek-Parmigiano fondue and speck
|Homemade Gnocchi Meal
|$65.00
Serves 4
Pan-seared crispy gnocchi served over leek-parmigiano fondue and speck. It comes with veal meatballs in tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Ivory House
2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati
|Chicken and Gnocchi
|$36.00
Crispy chicken breast, crispy gnocchi, chicken thigh confit
Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave
3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati
|Gnocchi
|$19.00
Leek-Parmigiano fondue and speck
|Homemade Gnocchi Meal
|$65.00
Serves 4
Pan-seared crispy gnocchi served over leek-parmigiano fondue and speck. It comes with veal meatballs in tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.