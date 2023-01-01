Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown

6623 Main St, Newtown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi$24.00
Handmade, Local Ricotta-stuffed Gnocchi with Spinach, Sun-Dried Tomato, Truffle-oil in White Wine Sauce with Parmigiano Reggiano
More about Urban Grill on Main - Village of Newtown
Consumer pic

 

Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St

520 Vine St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Handmade Crispy Gnocchi$29.00
fonduta / chive / truffle
More about Via Vite Ristorante - 520 Vine St
Consumer pic

 

Nicola's Ristorante - 1420 Sycamore St

1420 Sycamore St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Potato Gnocchi$32.00
four cheese fondue / Italian truffle shavings
1/2 Gnocchi$20.00
More about Nicola's Ristorante - 1420 Sycamore St
Prime Cincinnati image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Prime Cincinnati

580 Walnut St. Suite 100, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (2957 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
Half Gnocchi$10.00
Wild Mushrooms. Spinach, Roasted Garlic-Herb Butter Sauce.
Potato Gnocchi$18.00
Wild Mushrooms. Spinach, Roasted Garlic-Herb Butter Sauce.
More about Prime Cincinnati
Butcher and Barrel image

 

Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race

700 Race Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Gnocchi$12.00
Potato gnocchi, baby spinach, truffle cream sauce and parmesan
Short Rib Gnocchi$34.00
Braised beef short rib over potato gnocchi, baby spinach, truffle cream sauce, wild mushroom demi-glaze and parmesan
More about Butcher and Barrel - 701 Race
Item pic

 

Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery

9415 Montgomery Rd, Sycamore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$19.00
Leek-Parmigiano fondue and speck
Homemade Gnocchi Meal$65.00
Serves 4
Pan-seared crispy gnocchi served over leek-parmigiano fondue and speck. It comes with veal meatballs in tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Montgomery
Ivory House image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Ivory House

2998 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Gnocchi$36.00
Crispy chicken breast, crispy gnocchi, chicken thigh confit
More about Ivory House
Item pic

 

Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

3514 Erie Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$19.00
Leek-Parmigiano fondue and speck
Homemade Gnocchi Meal$65.00
Serves 4
Pan-seared crispy gnocchi served over leek-parmigiano fondue and speck. It comes with veal meatballs in tomato butter sauce and our house-made focaccia.
More about Forno Osteria & Bar - Hyde Park - 3514 Erie Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Cincinnati

Reuben

Turkey Bacon

Calamari

Gyro Salad

Penne

Banana Pudding

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Jambalaya

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cincinnati to explore

Over-the-Rhine

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oakley

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Walnut Hills

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbia-Tusculum

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Anderson Township

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pleasant Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Corryville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Cincinnati to explore

Covington

Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)

Hamilton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Loveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ft Mitchell

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1491 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston