Green beans in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve green beans
More about La Soupe
La Soupe
915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati
|Country Style Green Beans
|$7.00
Fresh country beans here! Beautiful green beans with onion and bacon. A perfect side dish.
Ingredients: green beans, bacon, onion, garlic, whole milk, porcini powder, soy sauce, rosemary, mustard
Allergens: soy, dairy, pork
1 lbs.
|Grilled Chicken Leg w/Herbed Yogurt, Chick Peas, Brown Rice & Stewed Green Beans
|$8.00
Two of the most important nutrients in a senior's diet are protein and vitamin B 12. Protein to maintain muscle mass and B12 to keep that memory sharp. La Soupe has just the dish to celebrate Older Americans Month! Chock full of protein from chicken and chickpeas, paired with brown rice, green beans, and tomatoes, this dish checks boxes for protein, B12, vitamin C, AND fiber! No matter what your age, come in and enjoy this one.
Ingredients: chicken leg, mint, herbs, yogurt, brown rice, garbanzo beans, EVOO, green beans, cherry tomato, lemon juice, spice, salt substitute
Allergens: dairy
More about Urban Stead Cheese
Urban Stead Cheese
3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati
|Rick's Pick's Spicy Green Bean Pickles 15 oz
|$10.00
Spicy green bean pickles.
Made in United States of America
More about Oriental Wok
Oriental Wok
2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati
|Green Beans
|$18.00
|Green Beans, spicy
|$17.00
|Side Green Beans
|$7.50
More about Grove Park Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grove Park Grille
6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati
|Green Beans
|$7.95
Fresh green beans with bacon, onion, black pepper, garlic, and chicken stock
More about Blue Ash Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blue Ash Chili
9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash
|Green Beans
|$2.29