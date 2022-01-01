Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Cincinnati

Go
Cincinnati restaurants
Toast

Cincinnati restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

 

La Soupe

915 East McMillan St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Style Green Beans$7.00
Fresh country beans here! Beautiful green beans with onion and bacon. A perfect side dish.
Ingredients: green beans, bacon, onion, garlic, whole milk, porcini powder, soy sauce, rosemary, mustard
Allergens: soy, dairy, pork
1 lbs.
Grilled Chicken Leg w/Herbed Yogurt, Chick Peas, Brown Rice & Stewed Green Beans$8.00
Two of the most important nutrients in a senior's diet are protein and vitamin B 12. Protein to maintain muscle mass and B12 to keep that memory sharp. La Soupe has just the dish to celebrate Older Americans Month! Chock full of protein from chicken and chickpeas, paired with brown rice, green beans, and tomatoes, this dish checks boxes for protein, B12, vitamin C, AND fiber! No matter what your age, come in and enjoy this one.
Ingredients: chicken leg, mint, herbs, yogurt, brown rice, garbanzo beans, EVOO, green beans, cherry tomato, lemon juice, spice, salt substitute
Allergens: dairy
More about La Soupe
Mighty Good image

 

Mighty Good

1819 Elm Street, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Beans$3.00
More about Mighty Good
Item pic

 

Urban Stead Cheese

3036 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rick's Pick's Spicy Green Bean Pickles 15 oz$10.00
Spicy green bean pickles.
Made in United States of America
More about Urban Stead Cheese
Oriental Wok image

 

Oriental Wok

2444 Madison Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans$18.00
Green Beans, spicy$17.00
Side Green Beans$7.50
More about Oriental Wok
Blue Ash Chili image

 

Blue Ash Chili

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans$2.29
More about Blue Ash Chili
Grove Park Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grove Park Grille

6735 Kellogg Rd, Cincinnati

Avg 4.3 (794 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans$7.95
Fresh green beans with bacon, onion, black pepper, garlic, and chicken stock
More about Grove Park Grille
Blue Ash Chili image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blue Ash Chili

9525 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans$2.29
More about Blue Ash Chili
Restaurant banner

 

Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

6778 MAIN ST., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Green Beans$6.00
More about Newtown Village Tavern Pizza

