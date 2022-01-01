Green beans in Cincinnati

Two of the most important nutrients in a senior's diet are protein and vitamin B 12. Protein to maintain muscle mass and B12 to keep that memory sharp. La Soupe has just the dish to celebrate Older Americans Month! Chock full of protein from chicken and chickpeas, paired with brown rice, green beans, and tomatoes, this dish checks boxes for protein, B12, vitamin C, AND fiber! No matter what your age, come in and enjoy this one.

Ingredients: chicken leg, mint, herbs, yogurt, brown rice, garbanzo beans, EVOO, green beans, cherry tomato, lemon juice, spice, salt substitute

Allergens: dairy

